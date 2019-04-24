Three years, $85 million for Roethlisberger

Getty Images

After news broke of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s new deal, we guessed that he’d get a signing bonus of $45 million. We were off a bit, but also right on the money. Sort of.

Per a league source, Roethlisberger’s signing bonus will be $37.5 million, and he’ll earn another $2.5 million this year. Added to the $5 million roster bonus earned in March, that’s a grand total of $45 million for 2019.

The two extra years of the contract have a value of $68 million, which is higher than the number previously reported. So the new-money average is $34 million — $500,000 more than Aaron Rodgers‘ $33.5 million figure. Given the $17 million Roethliberger was due to make in 2019, the total value of the deal is $85 million over three years, an average of $28.33 million.

That beats Kirk Cousins‘ average of $28 million on the three-year deal he signed with the Vikings a year ago. Given Cousins’ relative lack of accomplishments, it’s hard not to wonder whether beating Kirk’s three-year cash was a priority for Roethlisberger.