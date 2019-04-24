Tom Brady tops merchandise sales for second consecutive year

Getty Images

Tom Brady has worn a No. 12 Patriots jersey for all 19 seasons of his career, going on 20. Yet, fans don’t ever seem to get enough of Brady.

For the second consecutive year, the Patriots quarterback led the NFL in sales of officially licensed player merchandise. The National Football League Players Association released its top-50 player sales list for the 2018-19 NFL league year Wednesday.

Brady has topped the list three times since 2014, more than any other player.

The list tracks licensed NFL merchandise sales from verified retail and e-commerce sources from March 1, 2018 through February 28, 2019. Sales of jerseys, T-shirts, collectibles and more are included.

Here is a list of the top 10, per the NFLPA:

1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

8. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

9. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears

10. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints