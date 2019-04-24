Washington denies Dan Snyder has “taken over” first round

April 24, 2019
Washington denies a report from Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan that owner Dan Snyder has “taken over the first round of the draft.”

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie told Paulsen after Paulsen’s original tweet that “any person saying Dan Snyder has taken over the team’s first-round decision making is ‘categorically false.'”

Chatter persists that Washington will try to trade into the top five of the first round. That likely would entail the team drafting a quarterback, something senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams has acknowledged could happen even if Washington remains at 15.

Washington does not have a long-term solution at quarterback with Alex Smith‘s future in doubt and Case Keenum and Colt McCoy signed only through 2019.

The team has had several top quarterbacks visit, including Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones. Kyler Murray ended up not visiting.

16 responses to “Washington denies Dan Snyder has “taken over” first round

  1. Hey Danny boy, give Mike McCag a call to move up to 3. Let’s do a Rickey Williams type thing. 3 1’s and a 2 will do it for me. maybe a 3 in there too.

  2. Washington has been a disaster since Snyder bought the team. An absolute mess. Scot McCloughan got fired because people started giving him the credit for starting to turn the team around. Snyder didn’t like that because HE wanted the credit. That’s a lot like JJ and JJ in Dallas. The owner would rather lose than win with someone else getting the credit.

  4. if i want to position my team to be able to draft Tua next year, I trade with washington. give me your 1st rounder next year and i’ll give you mine this year. it’s a gamble but i think it will pay off big for a team that is SMART and is willing to wait for the more talented QBs in next years draft, like Tua.

  6. Everyone knows Synder has taken over. He’s done it before and he’s doing it now

  7. ricko1112 says: “An absolute mess. Scot McCloughan got fired because people started giving him the credit for starting to turn the team around.”
    ————————–

    Um, what? McCloughan got fired because he kept hitting the bottle even though it was specifically in his contract not to (and was fired from Seattle AND San Fran because of alcoholism.) Only family friend Bruce Allen gave him a THIRD NFL opportunity, and that was because Bruce worked with his dad and brother in Oakland.

  9. Who cares. Snyder paid $800,000,000 to be the owner of Redskins in 1999. It’s his expensive toy and he can do whatever he wants.

    In fact, if any one of us had that much money, we’d be doing the exact same thing.

  10. If there is still a QB they like at 11 I could see them making an offer to the Bengals to trade spots and jump ahead of the Dolphins. None of these quarterbacks are worth trading up into the top 5 though.

  11. I like Haskins. He seems like a good kid but if Washington does this man… The pressure on that dude will be astronomical. Because that’s what the 49ers or Jets are going to demand in compensation.

  12. If you’re slagging Scott Mcloughan while praising Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder, then you deserve the team you’ve had, and the team you will continue to have under their leadership.

