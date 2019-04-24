Washington denies Dan Snyder has “taken over” first round

Getty Images

Washington denies a report from Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan that owner Dan Snyder has “taken over the first round of the draft.”

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie told Paulsen after Paulsen’s original tweet that “any person saying Dan Snyder has taken over the team’s first-round decision making is ‘categorically false.'”

Chatter persists that Washington will try to trade into the top five of the first round. That likely would entail the team drafting a quarterback, something senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams has acknowledged could happen even if Washington remains at 15.

Washington does not have a long-term solution at quarterback with Alex Smith‘s future in doubt and Case Keenum and Colt McCoy signed only through 2019.

The team has had several top quarterbacks visit, including Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones. Kyler Murray ended up not visiting.