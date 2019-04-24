Washington re-signs Tony Bergstrom

Getty Images

Washington announced Wednesday it re-signed free agent offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom.

Bergstrom saw action at center and guard for Washington last season, appearing in 13 games with eight starts. Since joining the team in 2017, he has started 11 of the 22 games he has appeared.

Bergstrom also has spent time with the Raiders, Texans, Cardinals and Ravens.

He entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Raiders in 2012.

In his career, Bergstrom has appeared in 66 regular-season games with 15 starts.