Ziggy Ansah visiting Ravens

Word in March was that teams would hold off on signing free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah until he had a check-up on his surgically repaired shoulder in April and that has proven to be correct.

We’re closing in on the end of April and it appears at least one team is ready to check in on how one of the 13 unattached players on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 is doing.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that Ansah is visiting with the Ravens on Wednesday. Ansah visited with the Bills and Saints earlier in free agency.

With Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith moving on as free agents, it’s easy to understand Baltimore’s interest in potentially adding Ansah’s pass rushing ability to their defense. He had 48 sacks over six seasons in Detroit and is the top veteran pass rusher left on the open market.