49ers are shopping Solomon Thomas

Getty Images

As the 49ers prepare to add another defensive lineman with a top-five pick, they could be parting ways with the player who arrived via the third overall pick in 2017.

Per a league source, the 49ers are shopping defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

The willingness to part ways with Thomas could be an indication that the 49ers are leaning toward taking pass rusher Nick Bosa. However, it doesn’t rule out Quinnen Williams, a defensive tackle who has the skill to move around.

The 49ers have two other first-round defensive linemen: 2015 first-rounder Arik Armstead and 2016 first-rounder DeForest Buckner.

Thomas has two years left on his rookie deal, plus an option year available in 2021. He’s due to earn $3 million this year and $4.33 million in 2020.

After Thomas racked up three sacks in 14 games as a rookie, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh vowed that Thomas has “got a plan” and will be “much improved” as a pass rusher. Thomas responded with one sack in 16 games, and he saw his playing time diminish.