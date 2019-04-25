49ers say Solomon Thomas, Robbie Gould aren’t going anywhere

Getty Images

The 49ers took Nick Bosa with the second overall pick on Thursday night and that marks four times in the last five years that they’ve taken a defensive lineman in the first round of the draft.

At a press conference later on Thursday, General Manager John Lynch said the move for Bosa would not be followed by the trade of another one of those first-round selections.

PFT reported on Thursday that the team was looking to trade Solomon Thomas ahead of the draft. On Thursday night, Lynch said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com, that Thomas will “absolutely” be on the team in 2019.

The question of kicker Robbie Gould‘s future with the team also came up in the press conference. Gould requested a trade this week, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will not trade him.