49ers take Nick Bosa with second overall pick

The San Francisco 49ers grabbed the top edge rusher in the draft, taking Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick.

With Kyler Murray off the board to the Cardinals with the top overall pick, it gave the 49ers their choice of any defensive player in the draft. Bosa was the guy they decided was the best option to help rejuvenate the 49ers defense.

Bosa will pair with Dee Ford to serve as rushers from the edge and compliment Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would have been a justifiable selection as well and is right alongside Bosa as the top defensive players in a draft considered to be loaded along the defensive line. However, Bosa give the edge pressure the 49ers have consistently lacked in the years following the departures of Justin Smith, Aldon Smith and Ahmad Brooks.