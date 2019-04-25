Antonio Bryant deletes his tweets that the Cardinals aren’t taking Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Antonio Bryant tried his hand at reporting this week. It didn’t go well.

After twice claiming that the Cardinals will not be taking quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick (Bryant said they’ll take Nick Bosa instead), Bryant dropped a turd into the NFL’s punch bowl by reporting that Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson had been traded to the Chiefs.

Bryant’s claim quickly was debunked, and he deleted the Peterson-Chiefs tweet. However, the messages about Murray remained.

Two days later, they’re gone. Deleted. Kaput. Finito.

On Monday, Bryant said that he’s “hearing from people in the Cardinals organization” that Bosa sits at No. 1 on the Arizona board, and that the team will stick with Josh Rosen at quarterback. The next morning, Bryant pushed the rest of his chips into the middle of the table.

“I’m telling you I trust my source,” Bryant said. “This ain’t no smokescreen. . . . The Cardinals are going to draft Nick Bosa 1st overall. . . . Just wait on it.”

Apparently, there’s no need to keep waiting. Although Bryant’s decision to abort his reporting on Murray doesn’t mean he’s definitely the pick, it’s a sign that Bryant doesn’t trust his source like Bryant once did.