Bears cut Zach Miller with failed physical designation

Getty Images

Zach Miller announced his retirement last week. The Bears waived him with a failed physical designation Thursday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

The tight end played his last game Oct. 29, 2017, when he injured his leg. Miller needed emergency surgery in New Orleans after his initial injury and required nine more operations to deal with the issues stemming from his dislocated knee and torn popliteal artery.

Miller began his career as a sixth-round pick with the Jaguars in 2009.

He joined the Bears in 2015 and started 28 of the 33 games he played for Chicago.

Miller finished his career with 146 catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.