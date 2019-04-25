Bears defenders don’t expect a step back under Chuck Pagano

Getty Images

The Bears allowed the fewest points in the league last season and that defensive success played a big part in the team taking the NFC North title.

It also played a big part in the Broncos targeting and eventually hiring Vic Fangio as their new head coach. The Bears responded by hiring former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano as the new defensive coordinator.

The team’s players are in their second week of working with Pagano and two key members of the defense shared the feeling that not much will change. Linebacker Roquan Smith said it will be an “easy transition” from one coach to another and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks had a similar take on the direction of the defense.

“No step back, no step back; we’re always going forward,” Hicks said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s always going to be an adjustment period anytime you have new people in the building. I don’t think we have to take a step back. We just have to hit it harder.”

The Bears lost a couple of defensive backs to free agency in safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Bryce Callahan, but the other regulars from last season are back. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Buster Skrine were signed to fill those roles and help ensure that the defense doesn’t miss a beat in Chicago.