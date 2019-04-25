Bengals take Jonah Williams at No. 11

Getty Images

The Steelers jumped the Bengals to ensure they would get linebacker Devin Bush, a Cincinnati target. Cincinnati instead drafted Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams with the 11th overall choice.

Williams provides immediate help to one of the league’s shakiest offensive lines. The Bengals used last year’s first-round choice on center Billy Price.

Although he has no experience inside, Williams could play guard.

He gave up no sacks in 920 snaps his junior season.

Williams twice was named All-SEC, was a first-team All-American once and finished as a finalist for teh Outland Trophy.