Broncos nab Noah Fant after trading down to No. 20

There was speculation that the Broncos would draft a quarterback in the first round this year to serve as the heir apparent to Joe Flacco, but they wound up drafting a player to help Flacco right now instead.

The Broncos drafted former Iowa tight end Noah Fant with the 20th overall pick in the draft on Thursday night. The Broncos were initially set to pick at No. 10, but traded down in a deal with the Steelers.

Fant is the second tight end off the board as teammate C.J. Hockenson went to the Lions at No. 8. Fant caught 78 passes for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons with the Hawkeyes. He joins Jeff Heuerman, Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli at tight end in Denver.

Denver also picked up the 52nd overall pick this year and a third-round pick next year from the Steelers in order to drop 10 spots to No. 20. That gives them a pair of second-round picks on Friday night and we’ll see if one of them is used to bring some youth into the quarterback room.