Broncos trade 10th pick to Steelers, who take Devin Bush

It took 10 picks to get to the first trade, and the Steelers moved up 10 spots.

The Steelers traded up to the No. 10 overall spot to get Michigan linebacker Devin Bush.

The Steelers needed to make a move, because their defense hasn’t been the same since Ryan Shazier‘s spinal injury.

Bush gives them a playmaker there, and with the steep drop to the next level of players at the position, it necessitated a move.

The Broncos got the 20th overall pick, along with the Steelers’ second-rounder (52nd overall) and next year’s third-rounder. Thats a solid haul for a team without a quarterback plan for the future but with plenty of other needs.