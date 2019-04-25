Browns sign WR Ishmael Hyman

Getty Images

The Browns don’t have a first-round pick, so chances are they will not be adding any players to their roster on Thursday night.

They did add one on Thursday afternoon, however. The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Ishmael Hyman.

Hyman tried out for the Browns during this week’s veteran minicamp and showed the team enough to stick around a little while longer.

Hyman played for the Orlando Apollos of the defunct Alliance of American Football this year and caught four passes for 60 yards. He went undrafted out of James Madison last year after catching 72 passes for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns over four years with the Dukes.