Cardinals take Kyler Murray with the first pick in the draft

AP

“Firm confirmation” has arrived.

The Arizona Cardinals have selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick in the 2019 draft.

The Heisman Trophy winner, linked for months to the Cardinals, become the second straight Oklahoma quarterback to be taken first overall in the draft, joining Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Murray is the smart play. With a rookie wage scale greatly reducing the total financial investment in comparison to what it was before 2011, it’s better to take him and be wrong than to pass on him and be wrong.

And if the undersized player becomes the NFL’s next big thing, the Cardinals will be relevant for most if not all of his career, like the Chiefs will be with Patrick Mahomes and the Browns will be with Baker Mayfield.