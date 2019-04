Getty Images

The Chargers added some strength to their front seven.

With the 28th overall pick, the Chargers selected disruptive Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

Adding him to a defensive front seven with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram (along with free agent pickup Thomas Davis) gives the Chargers a strong group of premium picks for what should again be a good defense.

There were some questions about a shoulder injury, but he had surgery last month, and is expected to be ready to contribute.