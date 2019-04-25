Chiefs officially announce Frank Clark acquisition

Getty Images

The Seahawks and Chiefs agreed to the trade sending defensive end Frank Clark to Kansas City on Tuesday, but the paperwork associated with Clark’s new deal and the need for him to pass a physical left an official announcement off the table until Thursday.

The Chiefs made that announcement a few hours ahead of the start of the first round of the draft. That round will open with the Seahawks in possession of two picks as they acquired the No. 29 pick from Kansas City along with a 2020 second-round selection. The two teams also swapped third-round picks in this year’s draft.

After agreeing to the trade, the Chiefs agreed to a new five-year deal with Clark.

“We’re happy to add Frank to our team,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “Competing against him and watching his film, you can see how physical and impressive he is in both the run and the pass game. He’s young and has consistently played at a high level since he entered the league. Congrats to Brett and his team, as well as Frank’s representatives on getting this deal done.”

The Chiefs’ top pick is now No. 61 overall. They also have the No. 63 pick while the Seahawks are set to pick 29th in the first round in addition to the pick they acquired from Kansas City.