Christian Wilkins could go higher than expected

April 25, 2019
No players rise of fall during draft week. Instead, the media catches up to how the player is actually regarded.

And so instead of saying that Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is rising, let’s say that we’re catching up to how he’s actually regarded.

Per a league source, Wilkins is expected to go higher than previously believed. He’d been pegged in the low teens by some (the PFT mock draft has him at No. 14 to the Falcons, and Peter King has Wilkins going No. 13 to the Dolphins).

It’s not clear how much higher Wilkins will go, but he’s currently not all that far from being regarded as a top-10 pick. So maybe he’ll end up being a top-10 guy.

  1. Hey is a be ry well spoken, hard working , down to earth individual that deserves to be drafted as high as possible .

  2. OR the talking heads deflate the draft stock of some and inflate that of others and change it multiple times over the several months leading up to the draft. WHY? So we can hear them say that they had so and so who dropped as second rounder in their mock draft in February (even though he was top 10 in the latest) and vice versa. The more versions out there, the more they can say they were right . . . at least ion one of their mocks.

  3. In Clemson vs bama 4.0
    I saw Wilkins in the backfield more often then not. Meanwhile Quinnen Williams was huffing and puffing while people zoomed by him.

  4. “No players rise of fall during draft week. Instead, the media catches up to how the player is actually regarded.”

    Actually they haven’t moved much in the last several months. Scouts have been on these guys since they first stepped on a college field and in some cases before that. The last few months has simply solidified boards.

  5. I have Wilkins ranked as my #8 on my top 100. He’s a beast on the field, a leader in the locker room and a model citizen off the field. Kid could and should, be a top 10 choice.

  8. He was the captain of possibly the best front 4 ever assembled at the College Ranks.

    And I am no Clemson Fan Boy, but I respect how good they are.

    Clelin Ferrel is a guy that I really want on the GIANTS.

