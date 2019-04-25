Christian Wilkins could go higher than expected

Getty Images

No players rise of fall during draft week. Instead, the media catches up to how the player is actually regarded.

And so instead of saying that Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is rising, let’s say that we’re catching up to how he’s actually regarded.

Per a league source, Wilkins is expected to go higher than previously believed. He’d been pegged in the low teens by some (the PFT mock draft has him at No. 14 to the Falcons, and Peter King has Wilkins going No. 13 to the Dolphins).

It’s not clear how much higher Wilkins will go, but he’s currently not all that far from being regarded as a top-10 pick. So maybe he’ll end up being a top-10 guy.