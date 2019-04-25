“Complete crapshoot” set to unfold tonight

AP

The draft always has a bit of unpredictability. The 2019 draft has more than usual.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a draft this unpredictable,” a source who will be making picks over the next few days told PFT. “It is a complete crapshoot.”

Indeed it is. Mock drafts are everywhere, but no one really knows what’s going to happen. Simms and I have the same top five in our mock drafts; after that, they unravel in many different directions.

That will make the day more fun. And, really, it’s not just about tuning in tonight. It’s about staying locked in all day long for any and all news and nuggets and rumors and whatever as the draft approaches.

And, obviously, I say this because we’ll be providing you everything you need in that regard, all day and well into the night.