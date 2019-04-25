Daniel Jones hopes he has some of what Manning brothers have

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of buzz about the Giants drafting former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones recently and some of it is tied to the fact that David Cutcliffe was his college head coach.

Cutcliffe was the head coach at Ole Miss while Eli Manning was in college and he was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee when Peyton Manning was the quarterback in Knoxville. Cutcliffe has made comparisons between Jones and each of the brothers and veteran scout Gil Brandt said Jones is “the same guy” as Peyton Manning.

That’s a pretty lofty comparison and Jones hopes he can live up to the links to both brothers.

“Those are two guys that have done it just as well as, if not better than, anyone else. I hope I have some of that,” Jones said, via the New York Post. “Playing-wise, we’ve certainly been coached similarly in college and Coach Cut, it’s fun to listen to him coach those guys when they come back and hearing a lot of the same things. Through that, I’ve developed some of those tendencies. I have my own characteristics that make me who I am. I’m certainly confident in that.”

Jones said getting drafted by the Giants and playing behind Eli would be “an awesome situation.” We’re not too far away from finding out if that is in the cards for Jones.