Dave Gettleman: The worst place you can be is QB hell

The Giants hold picks six and 17. The Giants may or may not draft a quarterback with one of them.

General Manager Dave Gettleman talked out of both sides of his mouth this afternoon when Kimberly Jones of NFL Network interviewed him.

First, Gettleman said, “We want to come out of [the first round] with two legitimate starters [who] can step in and help us win now.”

Jones followed up, asking about drafting a quarterback who would sit behind Eli Manning.

“No, he wouldn’t [start right away], but it’s the position,” Gettleman said. “The worse place you can be is quarterback hell.”

In other words, the Giants may or may not come out of tonight with two immediate starters.

The Giants passed on taking a quarterback with the second overall pick last year, and Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson followed to other teams in the first round after the Browns made Baker Mayfield the No. 1 overall choice.

Will the Giants pass on taking a quarterback again?