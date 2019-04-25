Dave Gettleman: The worst place you can be is QB hell

Posted by Charean Williams on April 25, 2019
The Giants hold picks six and 17. The Giants may or may not draft a quarterback with one of them.

General Manager Dave Gettleman talked out of both sides of his mouth this afternoon when Kimberly Jones of NFL Network interviewed him.

First, Gettleman said, “We want to come out of [the first round] with two legitimate starters [who] can step in and help us win now.”

Jones followed up, asking about drafting a quarterback who would sit behind Eli Manning.

“No, he wouldn’t [start right away], but it’s the position,” Gettleman said. “The worse place you can be is quarterback hell.”

In other words, the Giants may or may not come out of tonight with two immediate starters.

The Giants passed on taking a quarterback with the second overall pick last year, and Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson followed to other teams in the first round after the Browns made Baker Mayfield the No. 1 overall choice.

Will the Giants pass on taking a quarterback again?

  5. Kyler Murray will be in QB hell. Most likely being drafted by a team who will have spent the last two #1’s on a QB with no offensive weapons to help. I know he’s talking about something different but Giants will be ok.

  9. Most arrogant GM I have heard talk in quite a while with no vision for his football team. It is baffling too considering he did quite a good job in Carolina as their GM. They made a huge mistake passing up on Sam Darnold last year who played pretty well for a rookie with a terrible supporting cast. They got rid of their best players like Damon Harrison, JPP, OBJ and Landon Collins which usually signifies you are rebuilding, yet they selected an RB #2 overall to pair up with a below average, highly paid QB and they went along and signed over the hill players like Antoine Bethea and gave a 30 year old Golden tate a 4 year contract while keeping Alec Ogletree who is a shell of himself. If they don’t get a QB this year, it means waiting yet another year and hoping to be bad enough to pick a QB next year, where Tua is the only guy who looks like a legit franchise QB. I thought the point of drafting Barkley was to win now, instead he’ll pile up the mileage for another year where they seem to be yet again the worst team in that division

  10. There are plenty of good reasons for criticizing the Giants and they’ve made lots of lousy picks in recent years, but I don’t have any problem with picking Saquon over any of those guys. The only QB they could have credibly picked at #2 is Darnold and it’s not like he set the world on fire last year. The jury is definitely out on him while Saquon got 2K+ yards from scrimmage and was the offensive ROY with a crappy OL and a lousy defense that couldn’t hold a lead. I’d still take him over Darnold or any of those other guys who went later.

