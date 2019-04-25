Dolphins opt for Christian Wilkins at No. 13

AP

It was believed that Christian Wilkins would go higher than the low teens. He didn’t. But he still landed at No. 13.

The Dolphins have made the former Clemson defensive lineman there first pick of the Brian Flores era.

A cornerstone of a potent defensive line in college, Wilkins brings ability, leadership, and personality to the Dolphins.

He’s the second Clemson defensive lineman to be picked tonight, and Dexter Lawrence could join them.

In taking Wilkins, the Dolphins passed on quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who could go to Washington at No. 15, unless the Falcons trade down with someone else who wants him.