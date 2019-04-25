Drew Lock one of five players left in green room after first round

Getty Images

The NFL invites many of the top prospects to attend the draft every year and 22 of them were in Nashville for the first round on Thursday night.

Five of those players remained in the green room after was wide receive N'Keal Harry was selected by the Patriots with the 32nd pick. Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, former Oklahoma tackle Cody Ford, former florida tackle Jawaan Taylor, former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and former Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will all have to wait at least one more day to find out where they’ll start their pro careers.

Metcalf’s slide may be less of a surprise than the other players waiting to hear their names called. PFT reported there was a chance Metcalf would not go in the first round due to questions about his durability and the limited route tree he ran while at Ole Miss.

There are plenty of other notable players not in Nashville left on the board for Friday. Metcalf’s partner at wideout in college A.J. Brown, former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, former Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner, former Washington cornerback Byron Murphy and Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. are some of those players.

Things will resume at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night with the Cardinals on the clock.