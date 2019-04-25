Dwayne Haskins heads to Washington as 15th pick

Getty Images

There were moments last season and early this offseason when it seemed Dwayne Haskins could be the first quarterback selected in 2019.

He turned out the be the third quarterback off the board. Washington selected Haskins with the 15th pick in the first round.

There were plenty of rumors about Washington moving up from the No. 15 in the days leading up to the draft and Haskins was thought to be the target of their attention, but it turned out that they go their man without giving up anything. Word that the team had interest in trading for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen would also seem to be moot at this point.

Haskins will join Case Keenum and Colt McCoy on the roster with Alex Smith‘s future uncertain after last year’s broken leg. If the other three are healthy — McCoy has leg issues of his own — it will be interesting to see how head coach Jay Gruden sets up the quarterback competition.

However it shakes out in the short term, it’s obvious that the long-term plan is for Haskins to be the man.