Dwayne Haskins heads to Washington as 15th pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

There were moments last season and early this offseason when it seemed Dwayne Haskins could be the first quarterback selected in 2019.

He turned out the be the third quarterback off the board. Washington selected Haskins with the 15th pick in the first round.

There were plenty of rumors about Washington moving up from the No. 15 in the days leading up to the draft and Haskins was thought to be the target of their attention, but it turned out that they go their man without giving up anything. Word that the team had interest in trading for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen would also seem to be moot at this point.

Haskins will join Case Keenum and Colt McCoy on the roster with Alex Smith‘s future uncertain after last year’s broken leg. If the other three are healthy — McCoy has leg issues of his own — it will be interesting to see how head coach Jay Gruden sets up the quarterback competition.

However it shakes out in the short term, it’s obvious that the long-term plan is for Haskins to be the man.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Dwayne Haskins heads to Washington as 15th pick

  1. As a Giants fan, I have not been this sick since the 02′ Wildcard vs San Fran. Seriously, its bad enough you whiff on Haskins but now you’re going to be playing him 2 times every year? Giants fans remember this night because its going to haunt our franchise for the next decade. Fire Gettleman.

  2. Absolutely disgusting pick – a one year wonder who has no tangible track record to offer – this guy is not mobile and will be injured often behind one of the worst offensive lines in football. Typical worthless expenditure of draft picks by a team I divorced two years ago. I absolutely hate this team and this is the kind of fake QB garbage this team deserves.

  8. This is like the third shrewd move the Redskins front office has made. I must of fell, hit my head, and been in a coma dreaming. They actually look competent. What the heck is going on!?

  10. Years ago I thought Roethlisberger would probably be the best QB in the draft (over Eli Manning and Rivers). This year I think Haskins will end up being the best QB in this draft. They won’t need to throw him to the wolves but I expect before the year’s up, just like Mayfield last year, he’ll be starting.

  11. @whenwilliteverend

    Thanks their previous shrewd move of snagging Keenum for virtually nothing, getting him to take a 10 million dollar pay cut, and getting Denver to pay 4 million of his 7.5 million dollar salary. They have the perfect stopgap QB until he gets up to speed.

  12. Do yourself a favor……ignore everything the Redskins Strength and Conditioning staff tells you.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!