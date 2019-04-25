Eagles bring back Tim Jernigan

Getty Images

Timmy Jernigan will stay in Philadelphia after all.

Although the Eagles declined Jernigan’s option before the start of free agency and allowed him to test the market, they’ve now announced that he has signed a one-year deal.

A defensive tackle out of Florida State, Jernigan entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2014. He played three years in Baltimore before he was traded to Philadelphia, where he has played the last two years.

Last year Jernigan was only healthy enough to play in three regular-season games, plus two postseason games. When healthy he was a starter, and now that he’s back he should be an important part of the defensive line rotation this year as well.