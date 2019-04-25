Eagles bring back Tim Jernigan

April 25, 2019
Timmy Jernigan will stay in Philadelphia after all.

Although the Eagles declined Jernigan’s option before the start of free agency and allowed him to test the market, they’ve now announced that he has signed a one-year deal.

A defensive tackle out of Florida State, Jernigan entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2014. He played three years in Baltimore before he was traded to Philadelphia, where he has played the last two years.

Last year Jernigan was only healthy enough to play in three regular-season games, plus two postseason games. When healthy he was a starter, and now that he’s back he should be an important part of the defensive line rotation this year as well.

  1. No one wants him because he’s not very good and there is a nice DT group in the draft. He’s been overrated since Day 1 and nothing more than a spot player.

  2. This is good. Once he came back from the injury last season, he was quite effective. It’s no accident that the Eagles’ D started to play better at the same time he started playing again.

    Not very good? Totally disagree with that. He’s good against the run, has tackle in the high 20s and 30’s most years, and is good for a few sacks too. It’s great that they are bringing them back.

  5. Does this take Philly out of looking at the DT’s in the draft? Wilkins, Lawrence, and Simmons are all good DT’s that could plausibly be there when Philly is on the clock tonight.

  9. Jernigan had a ‘lost season’ in 2018. And as tylaw and many others have noted, it’s a deep draft for DLs.

    Credit to both sides for letting the free agency period work without burning any bridges between Jernigan and the Eagles. Smart for both to get the deal done before the draft; takes a lot of uncertainty off the table for team and player.

    He comes back on a prove-it deal, and can test the water again next year. Eagles get an experienced vet who is familiar with their system and motivated to have a better 2019.

  10. He did not start playing well until the playoffs, but he started looking like he did the year before…this is great for our depth on the line, I’m hoping we get one more monster on the line in the draft!

  11. If healthy he’s a very good pass rushing DT. He has a tendency to wear down late in the season but as part of such a strong rotation that won’t be an issue. Good signing.

  12. I love this move! He was a beast in 2017 next to Cox and the Eagles were the best run stuffing team in the league with those 2 anchoring the middle.
    Great move Howie!

