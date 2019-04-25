Emmitt Smith wants Cowboys to pass on running back

Getty Images

When Emmitt Smith wanted a new contract in 1993, the Cowboys drafted Derrick Lassic in the fourth round. Smith held out, and with Lassic as the starting running back, the Cowboys began the season 0-2 before giving Smith what he wanted.

In 1995, the Cowboys used the 46th overall pick on Sherman Williams. Smith led the league in rushing with 1,773 yards and 25 touchdowns that season.

All of which might help explain why Smith is opposed to the Cowboys using their first pick — a second-rounder — on a running back.

“I think they could use that pick to solidify other positions on that football field whether it’s defense or offensive line or another wide receiver or something of that nature,” Smith said, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “There are other ways that they could utilize that pick.”

In three seasons, Ezekiel Elliott has never missed a game for injury. He has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns on 868 carries.

While Elliott had 304 carries last season, his two backups had only 50 carries between them.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has conceded the team has to consider how much to invest in Elliott’s backup considering he is a workhorse.

But the Cowboys have a need for a backup running back with Elliott’s main backup last season, Rod Smith, a free agent.

The other issue is Elliott’s contract. The Cowboys exercised the fifth-year option on his contract for 2020, but Elliott wants a long-term deal.

Could Elliott pull a Smith and hold out once training camp begins? If the Cowboys can’t get a long-term deal completed and Elliott holds out, the Cowboys need a backup plan. They currently have none.

Smith said he finds the Cowboys’ need for a backup running back and Elliott’s desire for a new deal a funny coincidence.

“Zeke’s contract is coming up,” Smith said. “It’s funny they’re talking about [drafting a running back], about bringing in another guy. Come on. Do the right thing. I’ve seen this happen before.”