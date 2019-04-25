ESPN contends it can report first pick with “firm confirmation”

AP

The NFL doesn’t want picks to be tipped during the draft. The NFL also doesn’t want the No. 1 overall pick to be disclosed before the draft starts.

It’s not a surprising strategy, given the goal of maximizing the ABC/ESPN/NFL Network audience. But it creates a high degree of awkwardness when it comes to the armies of NFL reporters that ESPN and NFLN employ.

PFT reported earlier in the day that the league has directed NFL Network and ESPN reporters not to report on the identity of the first overall pick. Via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN producer Seth Markman channeled his inner Dwight Schrute, dismissing the report as “false,” with no details or elaboration.

ESPN insider Chris Mortensen explained the network’s position with more than one word: “We are not tipping picks during the draft but as for the No. 1 choice, we can report if we get firm confirmation.”

So what is “firm confirmation”? Does it mean a Cardinals source who is off the record? Does it require a Cardinals source who is on the record?

Whatever the specific definition, “firm confirmation” is a high bar. Much higher than the bar that applies to plenty of “per source” reporting that happens in today’s NFL.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter tried to make a joke about the whole situation, reporting that the No. 1 pick will be former Duke basketball standout Zion Williamson.

Whoever the pick, there will be no “firm confirmation” for NFLN or ESPN until the Commissioner walks to the podium, hears the boos, and then announces that it will be Kyler Murray.