ESPN reports Kyler Murray will be the first overall pick, sort of

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
The embargo has been broken. Sort of.

At a time when NFL Network and ESPN have been tiptoeing around the question of whether the Cardinals will or won’t take quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the draft (pursuant to a directive not to report the identity of the pick), Wendi Nix had this to say prior to an interview with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley: “Will [the Cardinals] opt for Kyler Murray, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick? Our sources say they sure will.”

It was either a stunning slip of the tongue, an accidental acknowledgement of a truth that is being strategically hidden for ratings purposes, or a deliberate defiance of the NFL’s preference that the uncertainty linger as long as possible.

During the segment with Riley, ESPN’s Adam Schefter participated in the interview, and he couched the prospect of Murray being the first overall pick as “if”. So it’s unclear what ESPN is saying at this point, but it seems increasingly clear that the truth will be unclear for as long as possible.

  1. The Cardinals should draft a defensive player in the first round. If they take this guy 1st overall, they deserve to be awful the next 5 years. You can’t expect to built a team around a quarterback when your offensive line is trash. Stick with Rosen.

  3. Isn’t it kind of hidden for the fans too. I’d personally like to tune in and watch the draft with some level of intrigue. I don’t know why it’s such a struggle for these networks to just wait three more hours.
    At least they finally stopped tipping picks.

  5. FootballSeasonRules says:
    April 25, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    I agree with your overall sentiment but Arizona’s offensive line will be much better than the circus they rolled out last year due to losing all 5 starters and both backups to injuries along the O-Line. They should have a good line if the line stays healthy, especially post draft with AZ set to draft at least two offensive linemen.

  6. Only if this guy can channel his inner Doug Flutie, will he not be out of the league in 3 years. Go ahead (team that I don’t root for), take him.

  7. We are seldom ever shocked at the #1 pick each year. Worst kept secret in the country. Turn down the hype. It’s too much.

  8. If this happens, not only will Rosen end up in a better spot, he will also have a better overall and longer career. And if he handles it well, the better off he will be. Some early career adversity and learning of the brutal reality that this is a business could be some solid building blocks for the future.

