ESPN reports Kyler Murray will be the first overall pick, sort of

Getty Images

The embargo has been broken. Sort of.

At a time when NFL Network and ESPN have been tiptoeing around the question of whether the Cardinals will or won’t take quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the draft (pursuant to a directive not to report the identity of the pick), Wendi Nix had this to say prior to an interview with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley: “Will [the Cardinals] opt for Kyler Murray, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick? Our sources say they sure will.”

It was either a stunning slip of the tongue, an accidental acknowledgement of a truth that is being strategically hidden for ratings purposes, or a deliberate defiance of the NFL’s preference that the uncertainty linger as long as possible.

During the segment with Riley, ESPN’s Adam Schefter participated in the interview, and he couched the prospect of Murray being the first overall pick as “if”. So it’s unclear what ESPN is saying at this point, but it seems increasingly clear that the truth will be unclear for as long as possible.