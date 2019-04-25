Even after Frank Clark trade, Seahawks still near the bottom in draft capital

Getty Images

The Seahawks wanted to pick up more draft picks, and they picked up a big one when they got the Chiefs’ first-round pick in the Frank Clark trade. But in a demonstration of just how low on draft picks the Seahawks were heading into this week, they’re still in the bottom half of the league in draft capital.

René Bugner calculated the total value of all draft picks for all 32 teams, using both the point value on Jimmy Johnson’s famous draft chart, and on the updated chart that Chase Stuart developed in 2012. Both charts show the Seahawks in the bottom half of the league: 21st in the former and 22nd in the latter.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider has talked about the importance of accumulating talent in the draft, and no one should be surprised if the Seahawks trade down with one (or both) of their first-round picks to accumulate more picks on the second and third days of the draft. The good news for Schneider is that next year the trend is likely to reverse: The Seahawks currently have all their own 2020 draft picks, plus the Chiefs’ 2020 second-round pick, and they’re expected to get one of the biggest hauls of compensatory picks in the league next year.

The Giants, Cardinals and Raiders are the teams with the most draft capital heading into tonight, while the Bears are dead last, followed by the Saints, Cowboys, Chiefs and Browns.