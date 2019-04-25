Falcons bolster offensive line with Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom at No. 14

Getty Images

Needing help along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, the Atlanta Falcons selected Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th overall pick in the draft.

Atlanta decided to take Lindstrom over Oklahoma guard Cody Ford, and tackles such as Florida’s Jawaan Taylor, Washington State’s Andre Dillard and Washington’s Kaleb McGary.

Injuries decimated the Falcons at guard last season as Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco landed on IR with significant injuries. Lindstrom is part of the plan to add more consistency and get younger up front. Owner

Arthur Blank said the team still needed additional help up front despite the additions of James Carpenter, Jamon Brown and Adam Gettis in free agency.