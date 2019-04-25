Falcons trade up, take another lineman

Getty Images

The Falcons took an offensive lineman with their original pick, and they traded back into round one to take another offensive lineman.

Tackle Kaleb McGary is the newest addition to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons swung a deal with the Rams to move back into the first night of the draft to add a player who will help to create running lanes, and to protect quarterback Matt Ryan.

McGary has said his life is like a country song. He’ll join a team that lived through a country song a few years ago in the Super Bowl, and that really isn’t all that far away from becoming a true contender again in a wide-open NFC South.