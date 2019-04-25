Former Bucs, Jags, Chiefs DT Roy Miller arrested on child abuse charges

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested on child abuse charges in Jacksonville Wednesday.

According to Dan Scanlan of the Florida Times-Union, it’s the second arrest in two years for the 31-year-old Miller, who was arrested on domestic violence charges in late 2017.

The latest arrest report wasn’t released at the time of publication, with jail records showing the charge only.

In November 2017 he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. He was eventually remanded to a pre-trial intervention, and he completed that program. His wife filed for divorce in January 2018, and she then re-field an injunction for domestic violence protection.

Originally a third-round pick of the Buccaneers from Texas, he spent four years with the Bucs, four years with the Jaguars, and was with the Chiefs in 2017 until they released him after the first arrest. He then retired, blaming his ex-wife for trying to ruin his career.