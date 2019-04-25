Giants select Dexter Lawrence at No. 17

Getty Images

The Giants got their quarterback at No. 6, selecting Duke’s Daniel Jones. Eleven choices later, the Giants addressed their defensive line.

They took Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with a choice obtained from the Browns in the trade of receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants needed defensive line help after dealing Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon.

Lawrence, who is 342 pounds, ran a 5.05 40-yard dash and had 36 bench press reps in his pre-draft testing.

The concern on Lawrence is the suspension he served late last season for a failed performance-enhancing drug test. He missed Clemson’s two postseason games and said that he did not knowingly take a banned substance.

Lawrence becomes the third defensive lineman from Clemson drafted tonight, joining former teammates Clelin Ferrell (fourth overall to the Raiders) and Christian Wilkins (13th overall to the Dolphins).