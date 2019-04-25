Giants take Deandre Baker with their third first-round pick

Getty Images

The Giants are wrapping up a very busy first round.

With the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Giants selected Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker.

That was their third pick in the first round. They took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with their own first-round pick, No. 6 overall. Then they took Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the 17th overall pick, which they acquired in the Odell Beckham trade. And now they traded up into the end of the first round to take Baker.

Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football last season, but he did not have a great Scouting Combine and some question whether he has the high-end athleticism necessary to play the position at the highest level. The Giants, however, think he will be an important part of a very important rookie class.