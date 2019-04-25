Giants take QB Daniel Jones at No. 6

Getty Images

The Giants have their franchise quarterback of the future.

Daniel Jones of Duke has been selected by the Giants with the sixth overall pick.

Eli Manning has won two Super Bowls but is aging and needs to be replaced sooner rather than later, and now the Giants have the man who will replace him. Jones is likely to spend a year as Manning’s backup and then take over as the starter in 2020, when Manning will likely be elsehwere.

The Giants pick again at No. 17, so they’re not done by any stretch. But they’ve just made their first pick — and what could turn out to be their most important pick for years to come.