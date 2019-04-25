Goodell: Wait and get the facts on Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is not ready to pass judgment on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Goodell was interviewed by Sam Ponder of ESPN after prosecutors declined to charge Hill with child abuse but before audio emerged of Hill and his fiancée discussing the allegations that Hill abused their son, leaving him with a broken arm. Goodell said he doesn’t have the facts.

“Well you should wait and get the facts. That’s the first thing you should do, Sam. I mean, you know, they don’t have any information that they’re willing to share with us. When you get the facts, then you make a decision about how it fits into our personal conduct policy. But you don’t rush to judgment, and you don’t make a decision without having those facts,” Goodell said.

But the NFL has previously acted without waiting for all the facts to emerge. When Reuben Foster was accused of domestic violence last season, he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list immediately, without waiting for an investigation. After police investigated Foster wasn’t charged, and after the NFL investigated the league decided not to suspend Foster.

There’s nothing stopping Goodell from putting Hill on the exempt list based solely on the information currently available to him, which includes the fact that Hill’s son was removed from his home by child protective services. Goodell may think “wait and get the facts” sounds high-minded, but the NFL’s past actions have shown that there is no such requirement.