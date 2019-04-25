If Montez Sweat was misdiagnosed, did teams get a medical report?

Getty Images

Montez Sweat has a heart condition. Unless he doesn’t.

Thursday’s stream of draft news includes a contention that Mississippi State pass rusher Montez Sweat has been told by Dr. James Muntz of the Houston Texans that Sweat had been misdiagnosed with a heart condition at the Scouting Combine.

Per the report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, “several experts” have concluded that doctors at the Scouting Combine “accidentally included capillary muscle” in measuring the thickness of Sweat’s heart walls, making the measurement of 2.0 centimeters not 1.5 centimeters.

That all may be accurate, but Rapoport’s report is missing one key fact. He doesn’t say whether teams were provided this information via medical report or other mass communication. That’s standard practice when the record needs to be corrected about a draft prospect, especially as the clock ticks toward the start of the draft.

According to one team, no supplemental report regarding Sweat was received.

So either someone failed to remember to do it or it’s just another piece of pre-draft poppycock, fake news aimed at influencing when and where guys get picked at a time when millions of dollars are riding on how high or low a guy goes.