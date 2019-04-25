Inclement weather could move draft indoors

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
The draft will start tonight in Nashville, and the weather could be an issue.

Via the Tennessean, if the weather becomes a significant issue, the draft would likely move inside, to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, located only blocks from the outdoor site of the draft.

Lightning becomes the biggest potential concern, given the presence of metal bleachers and thousands of people standing out in the open. Although the league reportedly is prepared to use video screens and the sound system to advise the crowd as to any safety measures, it will be a challenge to get that many people out of harm’s way quickly. At a stadium, it’s not hard to get into the concourse; with that many people on the streets of Nashville, it won’t be easy to clear the area — and there surely will be some who throw caution to the wind and ride it out.

The current Weather.com forecast calls for rain, but not thunderstorms, from 8:00 p.m. ET through the balance of the evening. Ultimately, the best indicator of the expected weather will be the radar — and also the human ear.

Regardless of the weather, the show surely will go on. The league moved round one to Thursday night with the goal of having all 32 picks made in the prime time. Wherever those picks are officially announced to the millions watching at home, those picks undoubtedly will be made when those picks are expected to be made.

