Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson goes to Lions with eighth pick

Five years after using a first round pick on a tight end, the Detroit Lions have elected to do so once again.

The Lions selected Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson with the eighth overall pick.

Detroit took Eric Ebron with the 10th overall pick of the 2014 draft, which was the last time a tight end was selected in the top 10 of the draft. Tight end was an area of need for Detroit with Ebron leaving for Indianapolis last year and Luke Willson signing with the Oakland Raiders in free agency in March.

Hockenson is a two-way tight end capable of dominating as a blocker and has the skills to be a plus receiver as well.

Hockenson will join Jesse James, Michael Roberts and Jerome Cunningham at the position in Detroit.