Jaguars exercise Jalen Ramsey’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin is upset that cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn’t with the team for their offseason workouts, but that doesn’t mean that the team is looking forward to a future without him.

The Jaguars formally exercised their 2020 option on Ramsey’s contract on Thursday. The move came a few hours ahead of the start of the first round of the draft and just ahead of the three-year anniversary of Jacksonville taking Ramsey with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 draft.

Exercising Ramsey’s option was never in doubt for the Jaguars. While he’s made some waves with his mouth and his offseason workout choices, he also quickly established himself as a top cornerback and has not missed a game over his three seasons with the team.

Ramsey said late last year that he is ready to start talking about a long-term contract with the Jaguars and Thursday’s move buys some more time to work one out before free agency would enter the picture.