Jaguars take Josh Allen at No. 7

AP

The Jaguars signed a potential franchise quarterback in free agency. With the seventh pick in the 2019 draft, the Jaguars have added a guy who will chase other franchise quarterbacks.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen is now a member of the Jaguars. And it’s the second straight year that a player named Josh Allen has been selected with the seventh overall pick in the draft.

Allen was expected to go no lower than six, which means that the Jaguars got a gift when the Raiders opted for Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 and the Giants went quarterback at No. 6.

If Allen can live up to his potential, he will make a great defense even better.