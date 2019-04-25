Jaylon Ferguson helping those impacted by tornado in Ruston

AP

Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson was preparing for a draft party but now is helping tornado victims in Ruston, Louisiana, Ferguson’s agents, Peter Schaffer and Safarah Lawson, confirmed to PFT.

An EF3 tornado, packing winds of at least 136 mph, hit Ruston early Thursday, killing two people. Louisiana Tech has canceled classes today and Friday after significant damage to the campus.

Most of the area was without power, according to the Times-Picayune, with about 25-30 percent of Ruston expected to remain without by the end of the day.

It could make Ferguson difficult to reach.

Ferguson set the NCAA record for career sacks with 47 and finished third in all-time tackles for loss with 68.

He visited more than half the teams.