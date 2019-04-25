Jets select Quinnen Williams at No. 3

Getty Images

The Jets took quarterback Sam Darnold with the third pick of the 2019 draft, but they went for a player on the other side of the ball with the same choice this season.

The Jets have selected former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Williams was a disruptive force for Alabama last season and finished the year with 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. That made him a popular choice at the top of defensive rankings with the likes of No. 2 pick Joey Bosa, Josh Allen and Devin White.

There had been a lot of talk about the Jets trading out of this pick in a reversal from the move up they made to get Darnold last year. Darnold made the team feel good about that move and now they hope they’ve found a foundation piece for their defense.