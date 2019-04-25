Josh Allen unsure about being teammates with Josh Allen

Getty Images

On the surface, everything about playing for the Bills seems like a fit for Josh Allen. Except the fact they already have a Josh Allen.

Via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the Kentucky pass-rusher and high first-round prospect joked that it might be awkward if he ended up with the former Wyoming quarterback on the same roster.

“That’d be a little weird,” the most recent Allen said. “It would kind of suck because he was there first. So what are they going to call me?”

New Josh visited the Bills during the pre-draft process, and said he enjoyed it. Like most sane people, he has some concerns about the weather later in the year, along with handling the same-name situation. Old Josh was the Bills’ first-rounder last year, and got in touch with New Josh recently.

“I never met him, but I [got to know] him from social media,” New Josh said. “We talked a couple times. He hit me up not too long ago. But we talked a lot. We wished each other nothing but the best. Hopefully, I get to play with him or at least play against him. And then now we’ve got a story.”

Since the Bills pick ninth and New Josh is expected to go in the top five, it’s more likely that we’ll eventually have to consider Josh Allen-on-Josh Allen crime than having to sort them out as teammates.