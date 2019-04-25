Josh Rosen remains in the dark

Getty Images

The Cardinals surely know by now what they’ll be doing with the first pick in the draft. Few others do, including the top-10 draft pick from a year ago who currently serves as the team’s starting quarterback.

Per a league source, the Cardinals have given Josh Rosen no indication as to their plans, one way or the other.

If quarterback Kyler Murray will be the pick, it won’t matter — if the next move will be to trade Rosen. But if the Cardinals pull a surprise and don’t take Murray, the Cardinals will have some work to do to mend fences with a quarterback who was left to wonder about his status for months.

Here’s an example, that may or may not make sense: Did your significant other ever make you go through a period of time wondering whether he/she was going to move on? Even if it all worked out in the end, nothing changed the fact that, for a period of time, you were left to worry. And even after the crisis ended favorably, you were left to wonder when it may happen again.

Rosen will surely feel the same way. He’s the guy, unless he isn’t. And now he is, until he isn’t. Or until he may not be.

It’s not a concern for the Cardinals if they take Murray. It’s definitely a concern if they don’t. Which tends to make it more likely that they will.