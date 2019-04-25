Kyler Murray: I don’t know anything

AP

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is waiting, like everybody else is, to hear his name called. He is expected to go to the Cardinals with the first overall pick.

Murray, though, just said in a pre-draft interview that he doesn’t know for sure.

“Hey, I don’t believe anything until I see the call and I talk to somebody. I don’t know anything,” Murray told Suzy Kolber of ESPN.

The waiting finally over, the Cardinals will make the first pick shortly, and the world finally can quit speculating.

“Throughout the whole week, this whole process, I’ve been pretty calm,” Murray said. “I feel a little antsy right now. It’s kind of weird. It’s a great feeling. I’m glad to be here. I can’t wait to see where I’m going.”