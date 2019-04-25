Like his brother, Nick Bosa has his own views on offseason workouts

Getty Images

It’s probably safe for the team that drafts Nick Bosa to pencil him in as absent from voluntary offseason workouts.

Bosa works with Todd Rice, the same trainer his big brother, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, works with. Joey Bosa usually skips the Chargers’ voluntary workouts, and Nick Bosa said he agrees with his brother that there are better ways to train than the ways that most football strength and conditioning programs offer.

“Honestly, football is so behind in training,” Nick told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “[Rice] teaches us how to train correctly. There’s a mentality of toughness that leaks into [traditional] training. You shouldn’t be getting hurt training. These things that have evolved into football-specific workouts, it’s just not correct.”

With some players, thinking they know better than the team’s strength staff would be viewed as a red flag. With the Bosa brothers, their production on the field means no one is going to mind if they do things their own way.