More intrigue surrounding Washington’s quarterback hunt

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
Washington may draft its quarterback of the future tonight. But it remains unclear which quarterback they’re targeting, and who’s making the calls in the team’s draft room.

We’ve been hearing for the last 24 hours that owner Dan Snyder wants to get his quarterback tonight and is willing to trade up to get him, but which quarterback is the one Snyder covets?

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that there’s disagreement within Washington’s front office about which quarterback to select. Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder like Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, but others prefer Duke’ Daniel Jones.

Ultimately, if Snyder and Allen both want a player, that’s going to be the player they take. Everyone else works for Snyder and Allen. There’s no overruling the two of them.

But this may all be moot, if Allen is talking to teams about trading up just because that’s what he likes to do before the draft, and not because he actually wants to trade into the Top 5 for a quarterback. Washington may instead just see if one of those quarterbacks drops to them at No. 15 overall.

13 responses to “More intrigue surrounding Washington’s quarterback hunt

  4. The Redskins and the NY Knick fan bases are in the same situation… ownership will ensure team failure and dysfunction and I feel bad for them for it.

    The only real option these fan bases have are boycotting buying tickets or watching games until the other owners force the current owners out.

  5. The NFL should pass a rule that locks Snyder and Allen away in a dark room for four weeks before and three days after the draft so the Skins stand a chance at making good decisions.

  6. The DC braintrust is back in Action on their path to further destroy what was once a proud franchise.

  8. blackshirtz says:
    April 25, 2019 at 2:20 pm
    ….. and trade for Carr after the Raiders select a QB. Take it to Vegas guys n gals

    They can’t afford Carr…. Smith counts against the cap.

  10. originate421 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 2:28 pm
    ————
    The “NY Knick fan base” has more nfc Super Bowls this millennium than anyone including one against arguably the greatest team ever. I guess that means the franchise you root for us up for sale then, huh.

  11. I think Allen should be fired but he hasn’t been that bad at drafting. Lots of great picks actually, he’s been above average. Hopefully he can learn from the RG3 and Cousins draft and handle this smoothly and not trade everything to move up a few picks

