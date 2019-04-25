More intrigue surrounding Washington’s quarterback hunt

Getty Images

Washington may draft its quarterback of the future tonight. But it remains unclear which quarterback they’re targeting, and who’s making the calls in the team’s draft room.

We’ve been hearing for the last 24 hours that owner Dan Snyder wants to get his quarterback tonight and is willing to trade up to get him, but which quarterback is the one Snyder covets?

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that there’s disagreement within Washington’s front office about which quarterback to select. Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder like Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, but others prefer Duke’ Daniel Jones.

Ultimately, if Snyder and Allen both want a player, that’s going to be the player they take. Everyone else works for Snyder and Allen. There’s no overruling the two of them.

But this may all be moot, if Allen is talking to teams about trading up just because that’s what he likes to do before the draft, and not because he actually wants to trade into the Top 5 for a quarterback. Washington may instead just see if one of those quarterbacks drops to them at No. 15 overall.