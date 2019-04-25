Most teams have already traded their seventh-round pick

Getty Images

When NFL teams make trades, seventh-round picks are the ultimate throw-ins, treated as almost meaningless and just given up to get the other side to make the deal.

In fact, the draft hasn’t even started, and most NFL teams have already traded their seventh-round draft pick: Of the 32 NFL teams, 18 of them have already traded their seventh-round picks. Three seventh-round picks have already been traded twice. One has been traded three times.

It’s likely that more seventh-round picks will be traded during tonight’s first round, and even more during the next five rounds of the draft. By the time the seventh round actually begins, there may be very few teams still holding onto their own seventh-round picks.